Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky will start Sunday's game against the host Carolina Panthers, the team announced Saturday.
On Friday, coach Mike Tomlin declined to say whether Trubisky or Mason Rudolph would get the nod at Carolina with rookie starter Kenny Pickett still in concussion protocol.
Trubisky took over last week in a 16-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens after Pickett exited. He was 22-of-30 passing for 276 yards with one touchdown and three costly interceptions.
Trubisky was 1-3 as the starter before being replaced by Pickett. He has completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 1,073 yards with four TDs and five picks.
Rudolph, inactive for the first 13 games for the Steelers (5-8), will be active Sunday against the Panthers (5-8).
Pittsburgh also officially downgraded Pickett to out and upgraded linebacker Myles Jack (groin) to questionable.
--Field Level Media
