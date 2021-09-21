Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is dealing with a left pectoral injury, coach Mike Tomlin told reporters Tuesday.
Tomlin said the injury "could affect him from a preparation standpoint" this week as the Steelers (1-1) get ready to host the Cincinnati Bengals (1-1) on Sunday.
It was not immediately clear when the 39-year-old veteran sustained the injury.
He completed 27 of 40 passes for 295 yards with one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 26-17 setback to the Las Vegas Raiders. He was sacked two times.
Mason Rudolph is Roethlisberger's backup and Dwayne Haskins is No. 3 on the depth chart.
--Field Level Media
