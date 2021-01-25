Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks coach Matt Canada was promoted to offensive coordinator on Monday.

Canada, 49, replaces Randy Fichtner, whose contract was not renewed after the 2020 season.

Canada has a deep background as a playcaller in the college ranks and was the Steelers' quarterbacks coach for one season. His stops at the college level include an interim head coach role at Maryland in 2018.

He also worked at LSU, Indiana, NC State, Wisconsin and Northern Illinois.

The Steelers also named Alfredo Roberts as tight ends coach on Monday.

--Field Level Media

