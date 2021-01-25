Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks coach Matt Canada was promoted to offensive coordinator on Monday.
Canada, 49, replaces Randy Fichtner, whose contract was not renewed after the 2020 season.
Canada has a deep background as a playcaller in the college ranks and was the Steelers' quarterbacks coach for one season. His stops at the college level include an interim head coach role at Maryland in 2018.
He also worked at LSU, Indiana, NC State, Wisconsin and Northern Illinois.
The Steelers also named Alfredo Roberts as tight ends coach on Monday.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.