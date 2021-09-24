Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt ran around enough in Friday's practice to not rule out playing Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Watt is dealing with a groin injury that pushed him out of last week's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.
He was able to participate in portions of the practice Friday but injuries remain a critical storyline for the Steelers.
Watt said he would "keep the door open" to face the Bengals with 48 hours between practice and the Week 3 kickoff.
Cornerback Joe Haden (groin) is also hoping to play, but the Steelers are not expected to have leading receiver Diontae Johnson. Johnson has a team-high 14 receptions this season. He is dealing with a knee injury.
--Field Level Media
