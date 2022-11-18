Minkah Fitzpatrick did not receive an injury designation on the Pittsburgh Steelers' final injury report Friday, putting the All-Pro safety in line to play against the Cincinnati Bengals a week after undergoing an appendectomy.
"The worry is when they cut you open, they cut through muscle, obviously to get into your stomach," Fitzpatrick said, per ESPN. "So you just want to make sure that that's healed properly before you get out there and go."
Fitzpatrick, 26, underwent the procedure last Saturday and then attended the team's home game against the New Orleans Saints the following day.
He did not participate in practice on Wednesday before returning with full participation during the sessions on both Thursday and Friday.
In seven games this season, Fitzpatrick has three interceptions -- one returned for a touchdown in the 23-20 overtime win over the Bengals on Sept. 11 -- and six passes defended along with 45 tackles.
Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) was the lone Steelers' player ruled out for Sunday's contest.
The Bengals, in turn, ruled out wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (hip), defensive tackle Josh Tupou (calf) and defensive back Daxton Hill (shoulder) for Sunday's game.
Running back Chris Evans (knee) and cornerback Tre Flowers (hamstring) are questionable to play against Pittsburgh.
