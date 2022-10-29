The Pittsburgh Steelers won't have star linebacker T.J. Watt, kicker Chris Boswell or cornerback Josh Jackson for Sunday's road game against the unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles.
Watt's 21-day practice window opened this week but the Steelers reportedly decided Saturday that he isn't yet ready to play due to pectoral and knee injuries.
Both Boswell and Jackson are dealing with groin injuries and were downgraded from questionable to out on Saturday.
Watt, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, tore his pectoral muscle in a Week 1 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. He underwent minor knee surgery earlier this month.
The Steelers have a bye next week so Watt figures to be ready to go in Week 10 when Pittsburgh host the New Orleans Saints.
Watt, 28, had 22.5 sacks last season to tie the NFL's official record set by Michael Strahan in 2001. He earned NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors.
The Steelers signed free agent Nick Sciba to the practice squad on Saturday and then elevated him to the active roster.
Boswell, 31, has made 12 of 16 field-goal attempts and all nine of his extra-point tries in seven games this season.
Sciba, 23, played four seasons at Wake Forest from 2018-21, converting 80 of 89 field goals and all 193 extra points.
Jackson, 26, has recorded six tackles and one fumble recovery in four games (one start) this season.
--Field Level Media
