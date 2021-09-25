Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt will not play Sunday against the visiting Cincinnati Bengals due to a groin injury.
Watt was a limited participant in Friday's practice but was downgraded Saturday to out for the Week 3 contest.
Watt, 26, sustained the injury during the first half of last week's 26-17 home loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.
The three-time Pro Bowl selection has three sacks, six quarterback hits, seven tackles and two forced fumbles so far this season.
The Steelers will also be without their other starting OLB Alex Highsmith, also due to a groin injury. Backups Melvin Ingram III and Jamir Jones are expected to start.
