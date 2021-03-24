Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane signed a one-year contract worth $850,000, the team announced Wednesday.
Spillane, 25, recorded 45 tackles, two sacks and an interception returned for a touchdown in 12 games (seven starts) last season. He moved into the starting lineup after fellow linebacker Devin Bush sustained a season-ending knee injury in mid-October.
Spillane suffered a knee injury of his own just six days after linebacker Bud Dupree tore his right ACL in a Dec. 2 win against the Baltimore Ravens.
Spillane returned from the injury and made nine tackles in the Steelers' 48-37 loss to the Cleveland Browns in the AFC wild-card game on Jan. 10.
