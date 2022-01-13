Sorry, an error occurred.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster returned to practice on Thursday but remains on injured reserve.
The Steelers have 21 days to activate Smith-Schuster from IR.
Smith-Schuster sustained a shoulder injury in Pittsburgh's 27-19 victory over the Denver Broncos on Oct. 10. He was expected to miss the remainder of the 2021 season after undergoing surgery.
It is not immediately known if he'll be ready to play for Pittsburgh in its wild-card game at the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.
Smith-Schuster, 25, had 15 receptions for 129 yards and no touchdowns in five games this season. He signed a one-year, $8 million contract prior to the season.
A Pro Bowl selection in 2018, Smith-Schuster has 323 catches for 3,855 yards and 26 touchdowns in 63 career games. He was selected by Pittsburgh in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft.
--Field Level Media
