Ben Roethlisberger went 22-of-34 passing for 266 yards and a touchdown to lead the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 15-10 road win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.
Diontae Johnson caught six passes for 98 yards and Najee Harris rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries for the Steelers (4-3), who won their third straight.
Baker Mayfield went 20-of-31 passing for 225 yards in defeat for Cleveland (4-4).
Cleveland opened the scoring with 8:12 left in the first quarter on a 30-yard field goal by Chase McLaughlin, but Pittsburgh tied the game at 3-3 with 9:21 remaining in the second quarter on a 31-yard field goal by Chris Boswell.
The score remained that way until the third quarter, when D'Ernest Johnson scored on a 10-yard run with 9:36 remaining in the third to give Cleveland a 10-3 lead.
The score capped off an eight-play, 86-yard drive.
Pittsburgh answered, driving 78 yards in 12 plays and cutting Cleveland's lead to 10-9 on an 8-yard touchdown run by Harris.
After Boswell left the game with a possible concussion following a fake field goal attempt in the second quarter, the Steelers elected to go for a two-point conversion, but a pass fell incomplete and Cleveland maintained the lead.
The Steelers took a 15-10 lead with 11:04 remaining in the game on a 2-yard touchdown pass from Roethlisberger to Pat Freiermuth, which came on fourth-and-goal and completed a 13-play, 83-yard drive. Pittsburgh again failed on a two-point conversion pass.
Later in the quarter, Cleveland drove to the Pittsburgh 26-yard line, but a fourth-and-12 pass fell incomplete and the Steelers took over on downs.
On second down of the ensuing drive, the Steelers essentially put the game away on a 50-yard pass from Roethlisberger to Johnson down to the Cleveland 22-yard line.
