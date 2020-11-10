Four more Pittsburgh Steelers players were moved to the COVID/Reserve list on Tuesday, bringing the team's total to five and including quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.
Roethlisberger, offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins, running back Jaylen Samuels and linebacker Vince Williams are isolating for five days and are not permitted in the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
It's not out of the realm of possibility Roethlisberger and his teammates, including tight end Vance McDonald, will be eligible to play Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.
McDonald was placed on the COVID/Reserve list on Monday.
Each player would need to pass COVID-19 tests -- and produce back-to-back negative test results -- before potentially becoming eligible to play Week 10.
All players are permitted to take part in virtual meetings.
--Field Level Media
