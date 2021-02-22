Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is away from team facilities after having been diagnosed with COVID-19, NFL Network first reported Monday.
The Steelers would not confirm that but did say that coaches -- including Tomlin -- and other personnel were sent home last week after a couple of positive cases cropped up, per the report.
Later Monday, Tomlin, who turns 49 next month, posted a statement on Twitter, acknowledging the news and thanking his supporters.
"I want to thank everyone who reached out to express their concern for my health," Tomlin wrote. "Luckily I have had minimal symptoms and I'm thankful to be in good health. I want to thank those media professionals who knew about my situation and respected my privacy. It is very much appreciated.
"I'll be back in the office soon while I continue to work virtually from home. Thanks for your support and well wishes!"
According to NFL.com, at least three Steelers players -- running back James Conner, cornerback Joe Haden and tight end Vance McDonald -- as well as a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 during the season.
Tomlin is coming off his 14th season as Steelers head coach and has never had a losing season while making the playoffs nine times and leading Pittsburgh to a Super Bowl XLIII title following the 2008 regular season.
--Field Level Media
