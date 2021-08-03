Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback DeMarkus Acy said he tore his ACL at practice on Tuesday.
Acy was signed by the Steelers in May and was hoping to earn a roster spot during training camp. The Steelers open the preseason Thursday against the Dallas Cowboys in the Hall of Fame Game at Canton, Ohio.
The 23-year-old announced his injury on his Twitter feed.
"Unfortunately tore my acl today, it hurts that this happened just days before my pro debut but there's no quit in me. Prayer has always got me through anything and I continue to live through faith and let life teach me valuable lessons," Acy wrote.
Acy went undrafted out of Missouri in 2020 but was signed after the draft by the San Francisco 49ers. After being released during training camp, he later spent some time on the Seattle Seahawks' practice squad before being released in December.
He signed with the Washington Football Team in January but was released in April.
--Field Level Media
