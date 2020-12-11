The Pittsburgh Steelers activated center Maurkice Pouncey from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced on Friday.
The announcement of Pouncey's impending return comes two days after the Steelers activated running back James Conner from the same list. Linebacker Vince Williams is the lone Steelers player on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Pouncey was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Dec. 2.
Rookie J.C. Hassenauer started both games in place of Pouncey, who is an eight-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time All-Pro.
Pouncey, 31, has started every one of the 131 career games in which he has appeared, including 10 this season.
The Steelers (11-1) aim to rebound from their first loss of the season when they visit the Buffalo Bills (9-3) on Sunday at Orchard Park, N.Y.
--Field Level Media
