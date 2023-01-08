Najee Harris rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries to lead the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 28-14 home win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.
Because of the Miami Dolphins' win over the New York Jets, Pittsburgh (9-8) was still eliminated from playoff contention.
Kenny Pickett completed 13 of 29 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown for the Steelers, who won their final four games to avoid their first losing season under coach Mike Tomlin.
Deshaun Watson went 19-of-29 passing for 230 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for Cleveland (7-10).
Pittsburgh drove 75 yards in 14 plays and took a 28-14 lead with 4:37 remaining following a 1-yard touchdown run by Derek Watt and a two-point conversion pass from Pickett to Diontae Johnson.
The game was scoreless until 6:27 remaining in the second quarter, when the Browns took a 7-0 lead on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Watson to David Njoku to cap off a 10-play, 71-yard drive.
Pittsburgh countered late in the second, tying the game at 7-7 with 1:47 before halftime on a 31-yard touchdown pass from Pickett to George Pickens.
Levi Wallace then intercepted Watson at the Pittsburgh 41-yard line, and the Steelers drove to set up a 49-yard field goal by Chris Boswell for a 10-7 lead with 38 seconds to go.
On the first drive of the second half, Pittsburgh drove the field and had a first down at the Cleveland 11-yard line, but the drive stalled. Boswell came on to hit a 34-yard field goal with 9:04 left in the third to give the Steelers a 13-7 lead.
Following an interception by Damontae Kazee that gave the Steelers the ball at the Cleveland 25-yard line, the Steelers took advantage of the good field position and took a 20-7 lead with 3:12 left in the third on a 4-yard touchdown run by Harris.
Cleveland cut Pittsburgh's lead to 20-14 with 10:20 left in the game on a 2-yard touchdown pass from Watson to Nick Chubb, which completed a 7-play, 77-yard drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.