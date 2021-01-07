Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster did not practice Thursday due to a knee injury.
Defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs was also added to the injury report due to an illness.
It wasn't immediately clear whether Smith-Schuster's injury is new or something he has been dealing with. The fourth-year wideout played in all 16 games this season and his absence would be huge in Sunday night's home wild-card game against the Cleveland Browns.
He caught six passes for 65 yards and a touchdown in a 24-22 loss in Cleveland last Sunday.
Smith-Schuster, 24, had a team-high 97 receptions for 831 yards and nine touchdowns in the regular season.
Buggs, 24, tallied 11 tackles and one quarterback hit in 10 games (one start).
Thursday's injury report was mostly good news, with kicker Chris Boswell (right groin), cornerback Steven Nelson (knee), safety Terrell Edmunds (shoulder), defensive end Tyson Alualu (ankle) and linebacker Vince Williams (quadriceps) all listed as full participants.
