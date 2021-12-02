Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane on Thursday became the third Pittsburgh player placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week.

Fellow linebacker T.J. Watt landed on the list Monday and offensive lineman Joe Haeg was added Wednesday.

Winless since Nov. 8, the Steelers (5-5-1) host the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens (8-3) on Sunday afternoon.

Spillane, 25, has 26 tackles in 10 games (one start) this season.

Spillane has tallied 82 tackles, two sacks and one interception in 32 games (eight starts) with the Tennessee Titans (2018) and Steelers.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.