Gonzaga and Baylor remained atop the Associated Press Top 25 poll, released Monday, followed by a trio of Big Ten teams.
The No. 1 Bulldogs (20-0) gained 59 of 64 first-place votes, with the remainder going to the No. 2 Bears (17-0). Michigan, which returned from a three-week COVID-19 pause, remained No. 3 at 14-1.
Ohio State (17-4) and Illinois (14-5) rounded out the top five.
Last week's No. 5, Villanova (13-3) plunged five spots to No. 10 after a loss to St. John's.
Houston (17-2) moved up two spots to No. 6, followed by Virginia (15-3), Alabama (17-5) and Oklahoma (13-5) at No. 9.
Last week's No. 10, Missouri (13-5), plummeted 10 places to No. 20 after Southeastern Conference losses to Ole Miss and Arkansas.
The Razorbacks (16-5) entered the poll at No. 24, their first ranking since January 2018. Kansas (15-7), which dropped out of the Top 25 for the first time in 12 years last week, re-entered at No. 23, and San Diego State (15-4) joined the group at No. 25.
Falling out of the Top 25 were Oklahoma State, Purdue and Rutgers.
Other big movers on the week were Creighton (14-5), which rose five spots to No. 14, and Texas Tech, which dropped eight places to No. 15.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.