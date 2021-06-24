The Dallas Stars signed forward Brett Gardner on Thursday to a two-year, $1.5 million deal that runs through the 2022-23 season.
Gardner, 25, made his NHL debut in the 2019-20 season and recorded no points in eight games. He played in 28 games this season and logged one goal and one assist.
The former fourth-round draft pick in 2016 will have a two-way deal for 2021-22 that turns into a one-way deal for 2022-23.
Gardner's average of 1.86 hits per game ranked fifth best on the Stars in the 2020-21 campaign.
