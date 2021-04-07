Head coach Rick Bowness has been cleared to rejoin the Dallas Stars after recording a false positive COVID-19 test, the team announced Wednesday.
Bowness, 66, was pulled from the bench after two periods during the Stars' 1-0 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday.
Assistant John Stevens assumed control for the rest of the game and also coached Dallas in a 4-2 setback to the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday.
Bowness, who is the oldest head coach in the NHL, is expected to be behind the bench on Thursday as Dallas faces Chicago again.
