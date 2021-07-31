Dallas Stars forward Joel Kiviranta signed a two-year, $2.1 million contract on Saturday.
Kiviranta, 25, recorded 11 points (six goals, five assists) in 26 games last season. The native of Finland has 12 points (seven goals, five assists) in 37 career games with Dallas.
"Joel has developed into a very reliable player who can play various roles throughout the lineup," Stars general manager Jim Nill said. "His competitiveness, and ability to play in all situations, has made him an important member of our forward group."
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.