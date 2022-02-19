The NHL fined Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn $5,000 on Saturday for unsportsmanlike conduct.

While on the Dallas bench Friday night, Benn squirted a water bottle at Chicago Blackhawks forward MacKenzie Entwistle in the third period of the Stars' 1-0 shootout win.

The fine issued by the NHL Player Safety was the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement.

Benn, 32, has 23 points (12 goals, 11 assists) in 48 games this season, his 13th year with Dallas.

Benn has 746 points (323 goals, 423 assists) and 706 penalty minutes in 914 games since the Stars drafted him with a fifth-round pick in 2007.

--Field Level Media

