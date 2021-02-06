The Dallas Stars will be without goaltender Anton Khudobin on Sunday against the visiting Chicago Blackhawks due to unspecified team discipline.
"We're a family and we'll deal with things internally," coach Rick Bowness said. "But you deal with things by communicating and making your feelings known on what is and what isn't acceptable."
Khudobin (3-2-1, .908 save percentage, 2.51 GAA) did not practice Saturday, although he skated afterward. He yielded four goals on 25 shots Thursday as Dallas lost 4-3 at the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Jake Oettinger (2-0-0, .898 save percentage, 2.42 GAA) will start. Landon Bow will be the backup goalie.
Khudobin, a 12-year veteran of the NHL, is in his third season with the Stars.
