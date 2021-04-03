Dallas Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin was placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Saturday.
Jake Oettinger will get the start in Saturday's road game against the Carolina Hurricanes in place of Khudobin, who had COVID-19 last offseason.
Dallas coach Rick Bowness said on Saturday morning that the team is hoping Khudobin's recent test was a false positive.
Khudobin, 34, owns a 7-9-4 record with three shutouts, a 2.48 goals-against average and .908 save percentage in 20 games (all starts) this season.
He signed a three-year, $10 million deal prior to the season.
With fellow netminder Ben Bishop ailing and later unavailable due to a knee injury, Khudobin started 24 of the team's 27 playoff games in 2020. He had a 2.69 goals-against average, .917 save percentage and one shutout in the playoffs. Dallas was 14-10 in his starts.
Khudobin sports a 106-85-29 record with 11 shutouts in 238 career games (218 starts) with the Minnesota Wild, Boston Bruins, Hurricanes, Anaheim Ducks and Stars.
--Field Level Media
