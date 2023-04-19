Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski is in concussion protocol and will miss Game 2 against the visiting Minnesota Wild on Wednesday night, coach Peter DeBoer confirmed.
"I don't think that's a secret," DeBoer said Wednesday morning.
Pavelski was injured on a high hit by Wild defenseman Matt Dumba in the second period of the Stars' 3-2 double-overtime loss in Monday's series opener.
Pavelski had just gotten rid of the puck when he was checked hard by Dumba, and he hit his head and left shoulder on the ice upon his fall. He had to be helped off the ice and did not return.
Pavelski, 38, had an assist on the Stars' second goal in Game 1.
He was the team's third-leading scorer in the regular season, playing all 82 games and logging 77 points. He scored 28 goals, including 13 on the power play.
Game 3 of the Western Conference first-round series is scheduled for Friday night in Saint Paul, Minn.
