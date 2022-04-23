Bryan Scott threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Maurice Alexander with nearly nine minutes to play Saturday to give the host Philadelphia Stars a 30-23 victory over the Pittsburgh Maulers.

The touchdown, plus Scott's three-point conversion pass to Paul Terry, was the only scoring in the final quarter. That marked the first three-point conversion in the USFL this season.

Scott completed 26 of 36 passes for 272 yards and three TDs, with one interception, for the Stars (1-1).

Josh Love was 21 of 39 for 236 yards and two touchdowns, with two picks, for the Maulers (0-2). Bailey Gaither caught seven passes for 117 yards.

--Field Level Media

