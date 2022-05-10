Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn was fined $5,000 on Tuesday for tripping Calgary Flames forward Trevor Lewis in Game 4 on Monday night.

It is the second $5,000 fine of the series for the Dallas forward, who was docked for hick-sticking forward Andrew Mangiapane in Game 3 on Saturday.

Benn received a two-minute penalty for the incident with Lewis, which occurred 26 seconds into the second period of the Stars' 4-1 loss.

The best-of-seven Western Conference first-round series is tied at 2-2 with Game 5 on Wednesday night in Calgary.

Benn, 32, has not scored in the series. He had 46 points (18 goals, 28 assists) in 82 games in the regular season.

On Feb. 19, he was fined $5,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct after squirting a water bottle at Chicago Blackhawks forward MacKenzie Entwistle.

--Field Level Media

