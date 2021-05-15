Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz is scheduled to undergo surgery Wednesday for a tendon injury in his groin area, general manager Jim Nill said.
Nill told reporters on Friday that Hintz had been bothered by the injury, which he called "an avulsion injury of the left adductor tendon," since training camp. An MRI taken before the season started showed he would need surgery at some point.
Still, Hintz, 24, played in 41 games and scored 43 points (15 goals, 28 assists). He sat out the final two games once the Stars were out of playoff contention.
The surgery will take place in New York, and Hintz should need to three to four months to recover, Nill said. Hintz is expected to be ready to take part in training camp in September.
--Field Level Media
