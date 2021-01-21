Thursday's Pac-12 game between Southern California and Stanford has been postponed due to a "suspected COVID-related issue with" the Trojans program, the school announced.
Also, the Big East postponed Friday's contest between Butler and Seton Hall due to COVID-19 issues within the Bulldogs' program.
USC said in the Twitter post that it will work with Stanford and the conference to reschedule the game on a "mutually agreed upon date."
The announcement came minutes before the scheduled tipoff time of 2 p.m. PST.
It's the second time a Trojans-Cardinal game has been postponed, the first coming Dec. 13. The Trojans (11-3, 5-2 Pac-12) last played Tuesday at Oregon State, a loss that snapped their six-game winning streak. The Trojans are scheduled to play at Cal on Saturday.
Stanford (8-5, 4-3) next plays No. 24 UCLA on Saturday.
No makeup date has been announced for Butler-Seton Hall. Butler (5-7, 4-5 Big East) won 67-53 at DePaul on Tuesday and is scheduled to play at No. 23 UConn next Tuesday.
Seton Hall (9-6, 6-3) is scheduled to next host No. 11 Creighton on Wednesday. The Pirates lost at No. 3 Villanova 76-74 two nights ago.
--Field Level Media
