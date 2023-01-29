Maxime Raynaud recorded his second consecutive double-double and Stanford held visiting Cal to its fewest points in the last 38 years of the rivalry en route to a 75-46 thrashing on Saturday night.
Raynaud accumulated a game-high 15 points and added nine rebounds, the latter helping Stanford (9-12, 3-7 Pac-12) dominate the boards to the tune of 47-30 en route to its fourth consecutive win.
The 29-point margin of victory was the Cardinal's largest in a conference game this season.
Sam Alajiki was Cal's high scorer with 13 points off the bench. He also had 11 rebounds the Golden Bears (3-18, 2-8) dropped their fifth in a row.
The 46 points were just three more than the Bears' season low set against Utah last month and were their fewest against Stanford since a 43-41 win on Feb. 16, 1985.
Seeking to sweep the two-game season series after recording a 92-70 home win on Jan. 6, Cal grabbed a 13-12 lead on a layup by Lars Thiemann.
But Stanford's Michael Jones countered 34 seconds later with a lay-in of his own, and the Cardinal went on to lead 31-20 at halftime.
Cal never got closer in the second half, falling 21 points down by the ninth minute and 31 behind at 64-33 when Harrison Ingram hit a jumper with 6:35 to play.
Raynaud, a 7-foot-1 sophomore, had just one double-double in his Stanford career before going for 17 points and 13 rebounds in a home win over Chicago State on Wednesday. He made six of his 10 shots against Cal and also found time for a game-high four steals.
Ingram finished with 14 points for Stanford. Brandon Angel and Max Murrell added nine apiece, and Michael Jones and Isa Silva had eight each in a balanced attack.
Spencer Jones matched Raynaud's team-high rebound total with nine.
DeJuan Clayton recorded three of Cal's five assists to go with six points on a 2-for-12 shooting night from the floor.
After going just 2-for-17 on 2-point attempts in the first half, Cal wound up at 30.4 percent on 2-point tries overall and 5-for-21 (23.8 percent) from 3-point range.
