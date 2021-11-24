Freshman Harrison Ingram recorded the second double-double of his six-game college career with 14 points and a game-high 10 rebounds Tuesday night as Stanford earned a 79-65 nonconference victory over visiting North Carolina A&T.
The Cardinal (4-2) scored 15 consecutive points late in the second half to break open a tight game.
Max Murrell contributed a game-high 18 points off the bench for Stanford, including a hoop, two free throws and an assist to the game-breaking run that began with the Cardinal clinging to just a four-point lead.
David Beatty had 13 points to pace the Aggies (1-5).
After leading by as many as 14 earlier in the second period, Stanford found itself in a tussle just past the midpoint of the half, ahead just 53-49.
Ingram then triggered the Cardinal explosion with a layup. Murrell (four), Noah Taitz (five) and James Keefe (four) did the rest of the scoring in the 15-0 burst that lasted almost four minutes and ended with Stanford in command at 68-49 with just 5:36 to go.
Coming off a blowout loss at then-No. 9 Baylor, Stanford led by as many as 11 in the first half, 14 early in the second and then 42-30 after an Ingram layup with 17:14 to play before North Carolina A&T made a game of it.
The Aggies got 3-pointers from Milton Matthews and Demetric Horton during a 10-2 burst that closed the gap with 44-40.
Two free throws by Tyler Maye still had the visitors within 53-49 before Stanford's game-breaking burst.
Murrell did a majority of his scoring on 3-pointers, shooting 4-for-6 from long range. His teammates could only match his 3-pointer total in 19 attempts, allowing North Carolina A&T to outscore the Cardinal 30-24 on threes.
Beatty and Horton hit three 3-pointers apiece for the Aggies, who shot just 33.8 percent overall. Horton finished with nine points.
Kameron Langley compiled a game-high seven assists to go with five rebounds and two points for the visitors, who lost their second straight.
