Spencer Jones and Michael Jones scored 18 points apiece as Stanford used a 22-1 run in the second half to beat visiting Oregon State 67-46 on Thursday for its first Pac-12 victory in Palo Alto, Calif.
Maxime Raynaud had 12 points and six rebounds for Stanford (6-12, 1-7 Pac-12), which snapped a five-game losing streak. Harrison Ingram chipped in eight points, eight rebounds and six assists.
Glenn Taylor Jr. led Oregon State (7-12, 1-7) with 11 points, while Dexter Akanno, Tyler Bilodeau and Jordan Pope each scored eight. The Beavers lost their sixth straight game while shooting 34.1 percent from the field and 7 of 21 (33.3 percent) from 3-point range.
Oregon State, which trailed by nine at intermission, pulled within 31-30 early in the second half before Stanford regained control with a 22-1 run.
Playing with three freshmen in its starting lineup, Oregon State went nearly 12 minutes without a field goal in the second half en route to its 18th straight road loss.
Stanford forced 17 turnovers and held the Beavers to a season-low 14 field goals.
Oregon State opened the game by missing nine of its first 13 shots and allowed Stanford to jump out to a 24-12 lead.
Spencer Jones scored 10 points during a 16-2 run and the Cardinal extended their lead to 31-14 with 2:49 left in the half.
Oregon State scored the final eight points of the half to cut the deficit to 31-22 at intermission.
Spencer Jones had 13 points in the first half to lead all scorers. The Cardinal held Oregon State to eight field goals in the opening half, including four 3-pointers.
Beavers freshman forward Michael Rataj, who scored a combined 35 points in losses to Arizona and Arizona State last week, was held to three points on 1-of-6 shooting.
Oregon State has lost nine of its last 13 meetings against Stanford, which outscored the Beavers 32-8 in the paint.
