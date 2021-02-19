Oscar da Silva scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half Thursday night, helping Stanford keep host Washington at arm's length en route to a 79-61 Pacific-12 Conference men's basketball victory in Seattle.
Jaiden Delaire contributed 15 points and Daejon Davis 12 for the Cardinal (14-8, 10-6 Pac-12), who won for the fourth time in their last five games.
The Cardinal completed a season-series sweep of the Huskies (4-17, 3-13), having won 91-75 in Santa Cruz, Calif., last month.
Cole Bajema had 13 points to pace Washington, which had snapped a five-game losing streak with a 65-63 win at Washington State on Monday.
Despite the fact that da Silva had been held to two points in the first 20 minutes, the Cardinal built a 32-22 halftime advantage.
When the senior started scoring at his normal clip, the Huskies had no chance, as Stanford ran away to a 48-30 lead in the fifth minute of the second half and coasted home.
Da Silva finished 6-for-9 from the field and also led the Cardinal in rebounds with six.
Freshman star Ziaire Williams added nine points for the Cardinal, who were coming off a 73-66 home win over Utah on Saturday.
Stanford won despite making just three 3-pointers in 12 attempts. The Cardinal shot 28-for-42 (67 percent) on two-pointers for an overall 57.4 percentage.
The Huskies outscored the Cardinal 24-9 on 3-pointers, but shot just 41.9 percent overall.
Bajema and Erik Stevenson, who finished with 11 points, each connected on three 3-pointers for Washington, which lost its fourth straight at home.
Jamal Bey added nine points, all in the first half, for Washington, which got a total of just nine points from its top two scorers -- Quade Green (five points on 2-for-9 shooting) and Marcus Tsohonis (four points on 2-for-11).
Stanford limited Washington to 32.1 percent shooting in the first half while running up a 32-22 lead at the break.
A 3-pointer by Stevenson had the Huskies within 13-11 in the seventh minute of the game before the hosts went almost seven full minutes without a hoop, during which the Cardinal took an eight-point lead.
Stanford's biggest lead of the half was 15, on two occasions.
--Field Level Media
