Marietta, GA (30060)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.