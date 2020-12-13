The road-weary Stanford football team has decided it doesn't want to play in a bowl game this season, the latest of a handful of schools to make such an announcement in the past few days.
The Cardinal, who didn't open their season until Nov. 7, made the announcement Sunday. Stanford has spent the past two weeks in the Pacific Northwest, displaced from Northern California because of COVID-19 restrictions about gatherings such as practices and games.
The Cardinal's final regular-season game is scheduled for Dec. 19 against UCLA in Pasadena.
Stanford is 3-2 and has faced only Pac-12 opponents this season. The NCAA has waived the usual requirement for a team to have six wins before qualifying for a bowl game.
Boston College, Pitt and Virginia previously have announced they have no interest in competing in bowl games this season.
--Field Level Media
