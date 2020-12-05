Austin Jones rushed 31 times for 138 yards and two touchdowns against the Pacific-12 Conference's top-ranked defense as Stanford upset No. 22 Washington 31-26 Saturday in Seattle.
Davis Mills completed 20 of 30 passes for 252 yards and a score for the Cardinal (2-2), who held on after building a 24-3 halftime lead.
The Huskies (3-1) nearly rallied from a 21-point halftime deficit for the second consecutive week, after defeating Utah 24-21 the previous Saturday at home.
Sean McGrew's 2-yard touchdown run, his second score of the game, pulled Washington within 31-23 with 11:03 remaining.
The Huskies' Trent McDuffie forced Jones to fumble near midfield on Stanford's next possession and Edefuan Ulofoshio returned it 39 yards to the Stanford 10-yard line.
Two plays later, a touchdown pass from Dylan Morris to Ty Jones that could have tied the score with a two-point conversion with 9:59 left was called back by a holding penalty. Another holding call pushed Washington back to the 29-yard line before Peyton Henry's 45-yard field goal made it 31-26 with 7:54 remaining.
The Huskies never got the ball back, as Jones helped the Cardinal run out the clock.
Stanford was 10 of 13 on third-down conversions and 2 for 2 on fourth down.
Morris completed 15 of 23 passes for 254 yards, without a touchdown or interception. McGrew rushed for a team-high 65 yards on 16 carries.
The Cardinal scored on their first five drives of the game, with four of those ending in touchdowns.
Jones scored on runs of 3 yards and 1 yard in the first quarter to give Stanford a 14-0 lead.
After a Henry field goal, Nathaniel Peat scored on a 3-yard run and Jet Toner kicked a 42-yard field goal as time expired in the half to make it 24-3.
Washington scored TDs on three straight drives in the second half to pull within 31-23. McGrew scored on rushes of 6 and 2 yards and Morris tallied a 1-yard TD sneak.
--Field Level Media
