Stanford freshman Ziaire Williams declared for the 2021 NBA Draft on Wednesday.
The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 10.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 20 games (14 starts) for the Cardinal in 2020-21.
"After much thought and consideration, I have decided to take the next step in my basketball career and enter my name in the 2021 NBA Draft," Williams posted on social media, in part. "It's always been a dream and a goal for me to play at the next level. ... With some reflection, discussion, and prayer, I feel like the time is right."
A five-star prospect from Lancaster, Calif., Williams was the highest-ranked recruit in program history at No. 6 in the nation by the 247Sports Composite.
Williams scored a season-high 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds in Stanford's season-opening 82-64 victory against Alabama on Nov. 30, 2020.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.