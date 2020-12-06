Oscar da Silva scored a game-high 26 points and Daejon Davis added nine to lead Stanford to a 78-46 win over host North Carolina in a nonconference game on Sunday in Greensboro, N.C.
Stanford also got eight points from Max Murrell and Spencer Jones, as 11 Cardinal scored as Stanford improved its record to 2-2.
The Aggies were led by Harry Morrice, who scored 10 points. Kenyon Duling, Kameron Langley and Tyler Maye added eight points apiece.
Leading 31-23 at intermission, the Cardinal dominated the Aggies, outscoring North Carolina A&T, 47-23, in the second half to cruise to an easy win. The Aggies fell to 2-4.
The Cardinal shot 41 percent from the field (32 of 78), including 28.6 percent from beyond the arc by making 8 of 28 attempts. Stanford also made 6 of 7 free-throw attempts in ending a two-game slide.
North Carolina A&T struggled offensively. The Aggies made just 19 of 67 attempts from the field (28.4 percent) and just 4 of 25 3-point shots. They also made just 4 of 9 three-throw attempts as they lost their second straight game.
The game was the first time Stanford's men's basketball team played at a historically black college or university, and the first time in NC A&T history that it hosted a Power 5 opponent.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.