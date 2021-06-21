Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka is recovering after the second surgery this year on his left foot.
The three-time grand slam champion and former World No. 3 had the first operation in March.
Wawrinka, 36, posted a video update Monday on social media.
"Same place, different day," he wrote. "Not where I wanted to be, but still a smile on my face."
Wawrinka has won 16 singles titles on the ATP Tour, including the Australian Open (2014), French Open (2015) and U.S. Open (2016). He lost in the finals of the French Open to Rafael Nadal in 2017.
No timetable for his recovery was provided, but Wawrinka added the hopeful hashtags #iwillbeback and #seeyousoon to his post Monday.
--Field Level Media
