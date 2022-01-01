Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba (24) and St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) in the third period of the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly (90) chases the puck against Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba (24) in the third period of the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; St. Louis Blues center Klim Kostin (37) hands a stick to a fan after the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game against the Minnesota Wild at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; A fan of the St. Louis Blues gets a stick from St. Louis Blues center Klim Kostin (37) after the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game against the Minnesota Wild at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly (90) chases the puck against Minnesota Wild left wing Kevin Fiala (22) in the third period of the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; A general view in the third period of the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; A general view in the third period of the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; A general view in the third period of the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; A general view in the third period of the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; A general view in the third period of the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; A general view in the third period of the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; A general view in the third period of the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; St. Louis Blues center Ivan Barbashev (48) controls the puck against the Minnesota Wild in the second period of the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Wild right wing Mats Zuccarello (36) plays the puck against the St. Louis Blues in the second period of the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Kevin Fiala (22) chases the puck along the boards with St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug (47) in the second period of the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Wild players celebrate a goal against the St. Louis Blues in the second period of the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba (24) carries the puck away from St. Louis Blues left wing David Perron (57) in the first period of the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) celebrates after scoring a goal against the St. Louis Blues in the first period of the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Wild goalie Cam Talbot (33) makes a save against St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly (90) in the first period of the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Wild goalie Cam Talbot (33) reacts against the St. Louis Blues in the first period of the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Wild defenseman Jon Merrill (4) battles for the puck with St. Louis Blues center Klim Kostin (37) in the first period of the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; St. Louis Blues left wing David Perron (57) takes a shot against Minnesota Wild right wing Ryan Hartman (38) and Minnesota Wild goalie Cam Talbot (33) in the first period of the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) celebrates with defenseman Matt Dumba (24) after scoring a goal against the St. Louis Blues in the first period of the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Wild right wing Brandon Duhaime (21) battles for the puck with St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly (90) and defenseman Marco Scandella (6) in the first period of the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; St. Louis Blues left wing David Perron (57) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Minnesota Wild in the first period of the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; St. Louis Blues left wing David Perron (57) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Minnesota Wild in the first period of the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; A color guard during the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) battles for the puck with Minnesota Wild defenseman Alex Goligoski (47) in the first period of the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Wild defenseman Alex Goligoski (47) skates with the puck against the St. Louis Blues in the first period of the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; St. Louis Blues left wing Brandon Saad (20) passes the puck away from Minnesota Wild right wing Brandon Duhaime (21) in the first period of the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; St. Louis Blues left wing Brandon Saad (20) passes the puck away from Minnesota Wild right wing Brandon Duhaime (21) in the first period of the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Wild defenseman Alex Goligoski (47) looks for the puck with St. Louis Blues center Tyler Bozak (21) in the first period of the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; A general view as the teams warm up before the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; A general view as the teams warm up before the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; A general view as the teams warm up before the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; A general view as the teams warm up before the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; A general view as the teams warm up before the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; A general view as the teams warm up before the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; A general view as the teams warm up before the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Hockey fans dress for cold weather before the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Hockey fans arrive outside before the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Hockey fans dress for cold weather before the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Hockey fans dress for cold weather before the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Hockey fans arrive outside before the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Hockey fans arrive outside before the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; St. Louis Blues fans dress for cold weather before the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game against the Minnesota Wild at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Hockey fans dress for cold weather before the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Hockey fans arrive outside before the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Hockey fans dress for cold weather before the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Hockey fans arrive outside before the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Hockey fans dress for cold weather before the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Steam comes off the head of a Minnesota Wild fan before the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game against the St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; A hockey fan takes photos before the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Hockey fans dress for cold weather before the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; A fan of the Minnesota Wild looks on before the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game against the St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; A general view of the rink in the middle of the field before the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba (24) and St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) in the third period of the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jeffrey Becker
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly (90) chases the puck against Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba (24) in the third period of the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jeffrey Becker
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; St. Louis Blues center Klim Kostin (37) hands a stick to a fan after the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game against the Minnesota Wild at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jeffrey Becker
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; A fan of the St. Louis Blues gets a stick from St. Louis Blues center Klim Kostin (37) after the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game against the Minnesota Wild at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jeffrey Becker
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly (90) chases the puck against Minnesota Wild left wing Kevin Fiala (22) in the third period of the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jeffrey Becker
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; A general view in the third period of the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jeffrey Becker
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; A general view in the third period of the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jeffrey Becker
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; A general view in the third period of the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jeffrey Becker
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; A general view in the third period of the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jeffrey Becker
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; A general view in the third period of the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jeffrey Becker
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; A general view in the third period of the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jeffrey Becker
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; A general view in the third period of the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jeffrey Becker
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; St. Louis Blues center Ivan Barbashev (48) controls the puck against the Minnesota Wild in the second period of the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jeffrey Becker
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Wild right wing Mats Zuccarello (36) plays the puck against the St. Louis Blues in the second period of the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jeffrey Becker
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Kevin Fiala (22) chases the puck along the boards with St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug (47) in the second period of the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jeffrey Becker
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Wild players celebrate a goal against the St. Louis Blues in the second period of the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jeffrey Becker
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba (24) carries the puck away from St. Louis Blues left wing David Perron (57) in the first period of the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jeffrey Becker
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) celebrates after scoring a goal against the St. Louis Blues in the first period of the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jeffrey Becker
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Wild goalie Cam Talbot (33) makes a save against St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly (90) in the first period of the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jeffrey Becker
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Wild goalie Cam Talbot (33) reacts against the St. Louis Blues in the first period of the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jeffrey Becker
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Wild defenseman Jon Merrill (4) battles for the puck with St. Louis Blues center Klim Kostin (37) in the first period of the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jeffrey Becker
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; St. Louis Blues left wing David Perron (57) takes a shot against Minnesota Wild right wing Ryan Hartman (38) and Minnesota Wild goalie Cam Talbot (33) in the first period of the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jeffrey Becker
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) celebrates with defenseman Matt Dumba (24) after scoring a goal against the St. Louis Blues in the first period of the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jeffrey Becker
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Wild right wing Brandon Duhaime (21) battles for the puck with St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly (90) and defenseman Marco Scandella (6) in the first period of the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jeffrey Becker
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; St. Louis Blues left wing David Perron (57) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Minnesota Wild in the first period of the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jeffrey Becker
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; St. Louis Blues left wing David Perron (57) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Minnesota Wild in the first period of the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jeffrey Becker
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; A color guard during the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jeffrey Becker
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) battles for the puck with Minnesota Wild defenseman Alex Goligoski (47) in the first period of the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jeffrey Becker
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Wild defenseman Alex Goligoski (47) skates with the puck against the St. Louis Blues in the first period of the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jeffrey Becker
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; St. Louis Blues left wing Brandon Saad (20) passes the puck away from Minnesota Wild right wing Brandon Duhaime (21) in the first period of the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jeffrey Becker
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; St. Louis Blues left wing Brandon Saad (20) passes the puck away from Minnesota Wild right wing Brandon Duhaime (21) in the first period of the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jeffrey Becker
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Wild defenseman Alex Goligoski (47) looks for the puck with St. Louis Blues center Tyler Bozak (21) in the first period of the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jeffrey Becker
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; A general view as the teams warm up before the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jeffrey Becker
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; A general view as the teams warm up before the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jeffrey Becker
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; A general view as the teams warm up before the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jeffrey Becker
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; A general view as the teams warm up before the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jeffrey Becker
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; A general view as the teams warm up before the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jeffrey Becker
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; A general view as the teams warm up before the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jeffrey Becker
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; A general view as the teams warm up before the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jeffrey Becker
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Hockey fans dress for cold weather before the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jeffrey Becker
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Hockey fans arrive outside before the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jeffrey Becker
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Hockey fans dress for cold weather before the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jeffrey Becker
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Hockey fans dress for cold weather before the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jeffrey Becker
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Hockey fans arrive outside before the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jeffrey Becker
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Hockey fans arrive outside before the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jeffrey Becker
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; St. Louis Blues fans dress for cold weather before the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game against the Minnesota Wild at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jeffrey Becker
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Hockey fans dress for cold weather before the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jeffrey Becker
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Hockey fans arrive outside before the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jeffrey Becker
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Hockey fans dress for cold weather before the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jeffrey Becker
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Hockey fans arrive outside before the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jeffrey Becker
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Hockey fans dress for cold weather before the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jeffrey Becker
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Steam comes off the head of a Minnesota Wild fan before the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game against the St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jeffrey Becker
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; A hockey fan takes photos before the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jeffrey Becker
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Hockey fans dress for cold weather before the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jeffrey Becker
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; A fan of the Minnesota Wild looks on before the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game against the St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jeffrey Becker
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; A general view of the rink in the middle of the field before the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports