St. Joseph's guard/forward Jordan Hall announced Tuesday he is transferring to Texas A&M.
The 6-foot-8 freshman from Wildwood, N.J., averaged 10.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists in 20 games (18 starts) for the Hawks in 2020-21.
"Thank you to all the programs that recruited me and thank you to Coach (Billy) Lange & staff at SJU for helping me grow both on and off the court," Hall wrote on social media. "I am excited to announce that I am committed to coach Buzz Williams and Texas A&M University. Gig 'em Aggies!"
Other schools that sought his services included Ole Miss, Nebraska, Minnesota, DePaul and Marquette, according to reports.
Hall joins a Texas A&M recruiting class that includes fellow transfers Marcus Williams (Wyoming), Henry Coleman (Duke) and Ethan Henderson (Arkansas).
