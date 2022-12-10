David Jones and Joel Soriano each posted double-doubles Saturday night for St. John's, which fended off an upset bid by visiting New Hampshire and pulled away for a 64-51 win in Queens, N.Y.
Jones led all scorers with 20 points and added 12 rebounds in his third double-double of the season. Soriano had 14 points and 14 rebounds in his Division I-leading ninth double-double.
AJ Storr scored 13 points and keyed the decisive second-half run for the Red Storm (10-1), which has won two straight.
Matthew Herasme (14 points, 10 rebounds) and Clarence Daniels (11 points, 11 rebounds) each recorded double-doubles for New Hampshire (3-6), which was trying to record its second straight upset of a power conference foe. The Wildcats, a member of the America East, beat Boston College 74-71 in overtime on Wednesday.
Ridvan Tutic also flirted with a double-double for New Hampshire before finishing with 10 points and seven rebounds.
St. John's led 25-22 at the end of a first half in which the teams combined to shoot just 33.3 percent (22-for-66). Soriano opened the second half with another dunk before Herasame went on a 7-1 run to put New Hampshire ahead and begin a sequence in which the teams traded the lead eight times and were tied twice.
A layup by Jaxson Baker gave New Hampshire its final lead at 39-38 with 12:22 left before St. John's began taking control. Storr hit book-ending 3-pointers and had eight points in a 10-0 run that spanned just 83 seconds for the Red Storm.
The Wildcats got as close as four points at 51-47 on a layup by Herasme with 6:53 left, but Dylan Addae-Wusu responded with a jumper and Jones scored the next five points in a 7-0 run for St. John's in which New Hampshire went 0-for-6 with a turnover. The Red Storm led by at least nine the rest of the way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.