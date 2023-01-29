AJ Storr sank the game-winning 3-pointer with 4.3 seconds left Sunday afternoon to complete a rousing comeback by host St. John's, lifting the Red Storm to a 75-73 victory over Georgetown in a Big East game at Madison Square Garden.
Andre Curbelo dribbled along the baseline into a double team before kicking out to the open Storr, whose basket capped a St. John's rally from a nine-point second-half deficit.
After a Georgetown timeout, Curbelo knocked away a long pass into the front court. The Hoyas called timeout again with 1.2 seconds left. Primo Spears passed to Bryson Mozone, whose 3-pointer rimmed out.
The winning 3-pointer by Storr capped a game-ending 20-9 run for St. John's (14-8, 4-7 Big East), which snapped a two-game losing streak. David Jones scored 10 of his team-high 17 points in the run, including a pair of free throws that gave the Red Storm a 72-70 lead with 46.2 seconds remaining.
Dylan Addae-Wusu finished with 15 points while Storr had 12. Joel Soriano (12 points, 15 rebounds) posted his 18th double-double of the season.
Primo Spears scored 25 points for Georgetown (6-17, 1-11 Big East), which was trying to win consecutive regular-season conference games for the first time in nearly two years (Feb. 27-Mar. 2, 2021). Brandon Murray had 17 points while Qudus Wahab added 14 points.
St. John's had a pair of 10-point leads in the first half before the Hoyas surged. Georgetown ended the half on a 14-0 run to take a 39-35 lead. Georgetown opened the second of its two nine-point leads on a layup by Murray, making the score 64-55 with 8:22 left.
But after that, St. John's outscored the Hoyas 22-9. The Johnnies twice drew even , the last on a driving layup by Jones, before taking the lead. Mozone responded with a 3-pointer to put Georgetown ahead 73-72 with 24 seconds left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.