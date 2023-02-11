David Jones scored 16 points as host St. John's led most of the way and recorded a 73-68 victory over No. 20 Providence Saturday afternoon in New York.
With Mike Krzyzewski in the stands for his first Division I game since retiring from Duke last spring, the Red Storm (15-11, 5-10 Big East) earned their second win over a ranked team. The Red Storm also won at UConn last month
After missing two games due to the death of his father, Jones shot 6 of 17 and did enough to keep the Red Storm from blowing a 16-point lead midway through the first half.
A.J. Storr added 15 and Dylan Addae-Wusu contributed 13 for the Red Storm, who shot 44.3 percent and survived missing 14 of 18 3-point tries. Joel Soriano posted his 20th double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds while Posh Alexander added 10 points and nine assists.
Providence (18-7, 10-4) missed a chance to keep pace with first-place Xavier, which lost to Butler on Friday.
Bryce Hopkins scored 29 points on 10-of-20 shooting to go along with nine rebounds but the Friars shot a season-worst 33.3 percent. Devin Carter added 12 but Jared Bynum and Ed Croswell were held to nine apiece as the Friars trailed for the final 38 minutes.
After Jones hit a jumper, Drissa Traore's dunk opened a 25-9 lead with 10:32 remaining. Storr's 3-point play opened a 30-16 lead with 7:06 left and Providence outscored the Red Storm 19-7 the rest of the half and got within 37-35 by halftime after Carter missed a 3 at the horn.
A dunk by Soriano and a basket by Storr gave St John's a 62-52 lead with 7:39 remaining. The Red Storm went without a basket for nearly five minutes until a layup by Addae-Wusu made it 66-57.
Providence was within 69-63 when Hopkins stole Addae-Wusu's inbounds pass and coasted in for a layup with 59 seconds left. After Alexander split a pair of free throws, Soriano blocked Hopkins at the rim with 47 seconds left to seal it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.