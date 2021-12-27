St. John's postponed its next two Big East games due to COVID-19 issues within the Red Storm program, starting with Wednesday's contest against Marquette.

Saturday's game at Georgetown is also postponed. Under the conference's new policy announced last week, the games will be rescheduled.

The Red Storm (8-3) have been idle since a Dec. 18 loss at Pittsburgh. Their games against Seton Hall (Dec. 20) and Butler (Dec. 23) were previously postponed.

St. John's is next scheduled to play at home on Jan. 5 against DePaul.

--Field Level Media

