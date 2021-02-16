Three San Antonio Spurs games and two Charlotte Hornets games have been postponed as part of the NBA's COVID-19 Health and Safety Protocols.
Four Spurs players have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to an NBA statement, while the Hornets are sidelined due to contact tracing after playing San Antonio on Sunday.
The league didn't name the players who had tested positive.
Tuesday's game between the Spurs and host Detroit Pistons had already been postponed on Monday, due to a positive test within the Spurs' roster and subsequent contact tracing preventing the team from having the league-required eight players available for the contest.
The three additional contests were scheduled for Wednesday at Cleveland, Saturday at New York and Monday at Indiana.
The Hornets were scheduled for home games against Chicago on Wednesday and Denver on Friday.
--Field Level Media
