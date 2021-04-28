San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White is expected to miss the rest of the season because of a right ankle injury, coach Gregg Popovich said Wednesday.
White sprained his ankle Monday against the Washington Wizards. He tried to block a shot and landed awkwardly on teammate Jakob Poeltl's foot.
The 26-year-old is averaging 15.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 36 games this season. In 188 career games (107 starts), all with San Antonio, he is averaging 10.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists.
Popovich replaced White in the starting lineup with rookie Devin Vassell.
--Field Level Media
