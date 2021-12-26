San Antonio Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray entered COVID-19 protocols and was ruled out for Sunday night's game against the visiting Detroit Pistons.

Murray is averaging 17.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 2.0 steals in 31 starts this season. He has registered six triple-doubles.

He was held to nine points on 3-of-16 shooting and added 13 assists and six rebounds in San Antonio's last game, a 138-110 road win against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night.

Murray, 25, has career averages of 11.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 283 games (212 starts) for the Spurs since they drafted him in the first round in 2016.

--Field Level Media

