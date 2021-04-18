The NBA fined the San Antonio Spurs $25,000 on Sunday for violating the league's policy on resting players.
The Spurs rested three players in the same road game Saturday night, a 111-85 victory over the Phoenix Suns.
Guards DeMar DeRozan and Patty Mills and center Jakob Poeltl did not dress for the game, which was the second night of a back-to-back for San Antonio.
The Spurs lost to the visiting Portland Trail Blazers, 107-106, on Friday night.
--Field Level Media
