New York right-hander Gerrit Cole struck out seven in 3 1/3 innings but the St. Louis Cardinals scored three runs in the seventh inning and beat the Yankees 4-0 on Wednesday in Tampa.
Cole gave up no runs on two hits and no walks. Cardinals starter Jake Woodford yielded no runs on three hits and a walk in four innings.
Brendan Donovan smacked a three-run home run in the seventh off Yankees reliever Wandy Peralta.
Orioles 7, Pirates 4
Ryan Mountcastle hit a grand slam and Austin Hays also homered to lead host Baltimore over Pittsburgh in Sarasota, Fla.
Orioles starter Kyle Gibson gave up no runs on two hits in three innings.
Tigers 2, Nationals 1
Eduardo Rodriguez struck out six while allowing four hits in 3 1/3 shutout innings as Detroit edged Washington in Lakeland, Fla.
Daylen Lile led an 11-hit attack with three hits for the Nationals, who stranded 14 baserunners.
Twins 7, Blue Jays 0
Willi Castro had three hits and Kala'i Rosario hit his third home run of the spring to lead Minnesota past Toronto in Dunedin, Fla.
Alek Manoah gave up one run on three hits in 3 1/3 innings to take the loss for the Blue Jays, who managed just four hits.
Angels 4, Rockies 3
Jeremiah Jackson hit a game-winning, two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth to lead Los Angeles over Colorado in Tempe, Ariz.
Starter Chase Silseth struck out five in four innings of one-run ball and Mickey Moniak had two hits for the Angels.
Diamondbacks 2, Rangers 0
Arizona pitchers struck out 12 batters and Gabriel Moreno homered to lift the Diamondbacks over Texas in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Diamondbacks starter Tommy Henry gave up no runs on three hits in four innings, striking out three without issuing a walk.
Reds 10, Padres 9
Austin Hendrick and Spencer Steer droves in two runs apiece to lead Cincinnati past San Diego in Peoria, Ariz.
Tim Lopes and Alfonso Rivas homered for the Padres.
