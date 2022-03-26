Marcell Ozuna hit a three-run homer and Tucker Davidson pitched three scoreless innings Saturday as the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves beat the visiting Minnesota Twins 8-6 in North Port, Fla.
Davidson gave up no hits, no walks and struck out four to lower his spring earned-run average to 3.60 for Atlanta, which improved to 5-1.
Byron Buxton went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Minnesota.
Red Sox 5, Rays 3
Rafael Devers hit two solo homers, and Michael Wacha (2-0) gave up two runs in four innings as host Boston beat Tampa Bay in Fort Myers, Fla. Ford Proctor went 2-for-2 for the Rays.
Tigers 14, Phillies 8
Eric Haase hit a three-run homer in Detroit's eight-run seventh inning as the host Tigers overpowered Philadelphia in Lakeland, Fla. The Phillies outhit the Tigers 11-10.
Marlins 9, Cardinals 2
Jesus Aguilar went 3-for-5 with a homer and three RBIs, and Garrett Cooper went 3-for-4 to lead visiting Miami past St. Louis in Jupiter, Fla. Paul Goldschmidt homered for the Cardinals.
Blue Jays 10, Yankees 9
Greg Bird homered, drove in two runs and scored two as visiting Toronto held on to edge New York in Tampa. Joey Gallo had two hits, including a home run, and drove in three runs for the Yankees, who smacked four home runs.
Mets 4, Nationals 2
Jeff McNeil had two hits, including a triple, and drove in a run to lead host New York over Washington, which dropped to 1-7 this spring. Lane Thomas homered for the Nationals, finishing 2-for-2.
